Peter Tom Sells 15,000,000 Shares of Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tom sold 15,000,000 shares of Bay Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6, for a total transaction of £900,000.
Bay Capital Stock Performance
Bay Capital stock traded down GBX 1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5.50. 30,452,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.88. Bay Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 11.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.64.
Bay Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bay Capital
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- If D-Wave Is Too Risky, Consider These 3 Quantum ETFs for Diversification
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
Receive News & Ratings for Bay Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.