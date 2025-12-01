Peter Tom Sells 15,000,000 Shares of Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Stock

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Tom sold 15,000,000 shares of Bay Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6, for a total transaction of £900,000.

Bay Capital Stock Performance

Bay Capital stock traded down GBX 1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5.50. 30,452,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,090. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.88. Bay Capital Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 3.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 11.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of -0.64.

Bay Capital Company Profile

Bay Capital Plc (LSE: BAY) was established in order to undertake one or more investment or acquisition opportunities of businesses operating within the UK or internationally where the Directors believe there to be opportunities for the creation of shareholder value across certain sectors of focus including industrials, construction and business services, and software and technology companies which service those industry verticals.

