Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 65501 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Intouch Insight Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Intouch Insight alerts:

Insider Activity at Intouch Insight

In other Intouch Insight news, Director Eric Marshall Beutel purchased 175,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,426,500 shares in the company, valued at C$470,745. This trade represents a 13.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. 28.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. provides customer experience management products and software solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s solutions and services allow its clients to measure, monitor, and improve the delivery of their brand across multiple locations and/or large geographical areas, including mystery shopping, audits, merchandising, sampling, customer capture, and store re-branding; and Software as a Service products comprising forms and checklist automation, customer satisfaction surveys, and data aggregation, analysis, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.