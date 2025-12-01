Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1310760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lycos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

The stock has a market cap of C$31.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 11.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.35.

Lycos Energy Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the development and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canada. The company operates heavy-oil development assets in the Gull Lake area of southwest Saskatchewan and heavy-oil assets in the Lloydminster area. Lycos Energy Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

