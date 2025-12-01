Lindsell Train Investment Trust (LON:LTI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.66 and last traded at GBX 6.72, with a volume of 31906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.84.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 540.29.

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sian Hansen purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 734 per share, with a total value of £10,276. Also, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 8,000 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 730 per share, with a total value of £58,400. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 19,400 shares of company stock worth $13,987,600. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Company Profile

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.