Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 and last traded at GBX 3.27, with a volume of 77406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.

Union Jack Oil Trading Up 9.0%

The company has a market cap of £4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.08.

Get Union Jack Oil alerts:

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.46) EPS for the quarter. Union Jack Oil had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Jack Oil plc will post 1.7711172 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.