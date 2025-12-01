New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Stock Price Up 19.9% – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.97. 1,585,189 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 601,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

New Found Gold Stock Up 17.7%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,280,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$96,327,013.56. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 2,128,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

