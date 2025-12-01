Alina (LON:ALNA) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 53 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40.

Alina Stock Up 38.3%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of -0.25.

Alina (LON:ALNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (1.16) EPS for the quarter.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment and rental of properties in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Warminster, the United Kingdom.

