Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 and last traded at GBX 2.62, with a volume of 18431098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.58.

Mila Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of £17.08 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.26.

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

Further Reading

