Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01, with a volume of 95507375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

Mirriad Advertising Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a market cap of £1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirriad Advertising plc will post -5.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mirriad Advertising

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

