Public Policy (LON:PPHC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,140 and last traded at GBX 1,140, with a volume of 6161 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Public Policy from GBX 270 to GBX 1,350 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,350.

The company has a market cap of £287.03 million and a PE ratio of -12.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,076.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 897.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Public Policy Holding Company (PPHC) is a leading bi-partisan full-service U.S. government and public affairs business based in Washington DC.

Working with over 1000 clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S.

