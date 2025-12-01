Head-To-Head Analysis: TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) and CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFI International and CBL International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TFI International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.40 billion 0.87 $422.48 million $3.88 22.88 CBL International $592.52 million 0.02 -$3.87 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than CBL International.

TFI International has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBL International has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CBL International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TFI International and CBL International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 2 7 11 2 2.59 CBL International 1 0 0 0 1.00

TFI International currently has a consensus price target of $111.27, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than CBL International.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and CBL International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 4.06% 14.20% 5.28% CBL International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TFI International beats CBL International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About CBL International

(Get Free Report)

CBL International Limited, a marine fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. It facilitates vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders by purchasing marine fuel, including both fossil fuel and alternative fuel. The company’s services to its customers include vessel refueling options available at ports; arranges vessel refueling activities and local physical delivery of marine fuel; and coordinates vessel refueling schedule. It also offers trade credit; handles unforeseeable circumstances and provides contingency solutions; fulfills special requests related to vessel refueling; and handles disputes relates to quality and quantity issues on marine fuel. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. CBL International Limited operates as a subsidiary of CBL (Asia) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.