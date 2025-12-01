Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) vs. XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) Head to Head Survey

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of XBP Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of XBP Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get XBP Global alerts:

Profitability

This table compares XBP Global and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBP Global N/A 7,889.88% 384.84% Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 30.35% 55.31% 11.20%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XBP Global and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.00%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than XBP Global.

Volatility & Risk

XBP Global has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XBP Global and Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBP Global $142.77 million 0.56 -$12.37 million ($0.22) -3.12 Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $4.82 billion 3.21 $2.18 billion $11.09 7.00

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global. XBP Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats XBP Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBP Global

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for XBP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XBP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.