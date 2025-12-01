Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 732,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 282,082 shares.The stock last traded at $31.04 and had previously closed at $31.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMPGY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Compass Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

