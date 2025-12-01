Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,790 and last traded at GBX 2,790, with a volume of 22856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,780.

Georgia Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £890.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,490.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,238.84.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

