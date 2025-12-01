Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Still a Buy?

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.7140. 3,537,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 2,564,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.60%.Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 16.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 133.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

