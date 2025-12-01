Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) Stock Price Down 7.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRME – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 1,343,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,896,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Prime Medicine Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $642.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.70.

Prime Medicine (NASDAQ:PRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Prime Medicine had a negative return on equity of 163.51% and a negative net margin of 3,301.64%.The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

About Prime Medicine

We are a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, Prime Editors, to address the widest spectrum of diseases by deploying our Prime Editing technology, which we believe is a versatile, precise, efficient and broad gene editing technology.

