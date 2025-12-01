Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 7.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.40 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 549,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 612,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Cullinan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $636.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.07.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,449.20. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lynx1 Capital Management Lp purchased 626,043 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $4,194,488.10. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,271,786 shares in the company, valued at $55,420,966.20. This trade represents a 8.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,874,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,286. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,011,000 after buying an additional 103,504 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 282.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

