Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Shares Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 1,382,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,189,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Freddie Mac from $4.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -330.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

