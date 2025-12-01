Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $272.00 and last traded at $270.7720, with a volume of 67283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.79.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 21.79%.The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 16,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total transaction of $3,696,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,666,771.30. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 189.8% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

