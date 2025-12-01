Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Shares Up 25.5% – What’s Next?

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.59. 2,851,368 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 891,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.87 price target on shares of Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.87.
Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
