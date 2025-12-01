ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

ZKH Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 137,255 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 81,152 shares.The stock last traded at $3.37 and had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZKH Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZKH. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ZKH Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZKH Group in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZKH Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

