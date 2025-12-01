Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Advanced Info Service Public Co. (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.1576, but opened at $9.91. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 154,810 shares traded.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 42.28% and a net margin of 17.92%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.