Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 634,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 307,221 shares.The stock last traded at $21.7320 and had previously closed at $21.84.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

