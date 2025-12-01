Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.20 and last traded at $134.3780. 669,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,241,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. This represents a 59.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.