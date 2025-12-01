Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA) Shares Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.27. 267,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,948,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.04.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,031.15% and a negative return on equity of 603.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,884,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,667.60. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $3,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,956,669 shares in the company, valued at $39,767,198.05. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 656,368 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies in the third quarter worth $5,111,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $857,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 844,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 370,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 183,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

