Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.25. Edenred shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 233 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDNMY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Edenred from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
