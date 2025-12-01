Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Stock Price Down 8.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.48 and last traded at $7.50. 2,573,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 6,800,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Critical Metals has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Critical Metals

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Critical Metals by 95.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Critical Metals by 1,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Critical Metals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

