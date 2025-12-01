Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $500.26 and last traded at $498.9550, with a volume of 125983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $497.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $628.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

Get Cummins alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cummins

Cummins Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total value of $2,165,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,864,384.12. The trade was a 29.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,628,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,219,000 after acquiring an additional 344,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 92,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.