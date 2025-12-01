Traders Buy Large Volume of The Goldman Sachs Group Call Options (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 79,890 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 33,219 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $15.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $810.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,096,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,062. The firm has a market cap of $243.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $439.38 and a fifty-two week high of $841.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $787.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $727.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

