The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Trading Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.24 and last traded at $29.05. Approximately 98,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 262,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $998.61 million, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The Pennant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.180 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in The Pennant Group by 651.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,685,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Pennant Group

(Get Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.