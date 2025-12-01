PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 963,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 840,880 shares.The stock last traded at $34.8280 and had previously closed at $33.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PACS. Wall Street Zen lowered PACS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PACS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of PACS Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

PACS Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other news, insider John Todd Mitchell sold 159,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $4,769,128.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 755,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,591,938.04. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver bought 16,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $500,047.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $679,896.10. This trade represents a 278.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PACS. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PACS Group during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PACS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PACS Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About PACS Group

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

