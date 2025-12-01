Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Fireweed Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fireweed Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$4.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FWZ
Fireweed Metals Price Performance
About Fireweed Metals
Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fireweed Metals
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- NVIDIA’s 13F Reveals 2 Q3 Winners—And 1 Painful Miss
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Why Silver Beat Gold and the S&P in 2025—And What Comes Next
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Healthcare Names to Watch as Sector Rotation Is in Full Swing
Receive News & Ratings for Fireweed Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fireweed Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.