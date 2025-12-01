Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ) Given a C$4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fireweed Metals (CVE:FWZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$4.00 target price by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Fireweed Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fireweed Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$4.00.

FWZ stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.95. 192,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.62. Fireweed Metals has a 12 month low of C$1.30 and a 12 month high of C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Fireweed Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, and silver, as well as gallium and germanium deposits. The company owns an interest in the Macmillan Pass project located in Yukon, Canada; and the Gayna River project situated in Northwest Territories, Canada.

