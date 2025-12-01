Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Upgraded at National Bankshares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$14.00. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Desjardins reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. CIBC cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.97.

Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$13.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.35 and a one year high of C$22.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.81) EPS for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of C$147.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

