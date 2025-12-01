Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Trading 14.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 1,377,552 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 477,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded Spanish Mountain Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.
Spanish Mountain Gold Stock Performance
Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile
Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.
