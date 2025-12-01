Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/25/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/25/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/24/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada is now covered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2025 – Royal Bank Of Canada had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.