General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.78, with a volume of 1718915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush set a $75.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.General Motors’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,380.35. This represents a 43.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $444,319,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $629,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $175,889,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

