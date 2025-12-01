Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.0850, with a volume of 408070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.5%

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 50.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.