Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.08 and last traded at C$24.08, with a volume of 75698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

Get Boralex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLX

Boralex Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Boralex had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 7.55%.The business had revenue of C$157.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 1.3383764 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.