Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 207.40 and last traded at GBX 206.60, with a volume of 3428336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.40.

Alphawave IP Group Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.79. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.89.

Insider Transactions at Alphawave IP Group

In other Alphawave IP Group news, insider Rahul Mathur purchased 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 147 per share, for a total transaction of £2,654.82. 42.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP’s technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.

