Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.9850, but opened at $16.5550. Fairfax India shares last traded at $16.6060, with a volume of 2,147 shares.

Fairfax India Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Fairfax India

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

