Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,104,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 652,157 shares.The stock last traded at $219.6150 and had previously closed at $219.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CDTX. WBB Securities upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities set a $173.00 target price on Cidara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.11.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 203.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 620,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

