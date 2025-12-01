Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.3370. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $9.3370, with a volume of 711 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

