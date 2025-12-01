3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of 3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 514,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 399,901 shares.The stock last traded at $10.1190 and had previously closed at $10.49.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

