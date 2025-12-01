Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRDL. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,519,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,194,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 79,553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,983.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 551,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 524,598 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 463,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

