Head to Head Survey: CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) and Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CarParts.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of CarParts.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Mobileye Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CarParts.com has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobileye Global has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarParts.com $560.63 million 0.07 -$40.60 million ($0.96) -0.55 Mobileye Global $1.65 billion 5.73 -$3.09 billion ($0.42) -27.68

This table compares CarParts.com and Mobileye Global”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CarParts.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mobileye Global. Mobileye Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarParts.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CarParts.com and Mobileye Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarParts.com 1 1 1 0 2.00 Mobileye Global 2 9 11 0 2.41

CarParts.com presently has a consensus price target of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 248.40%. Mobileye Global has a consensus price target of $18.84, suggesting a potential upside of 62.08%. Given CarParts.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CarParts.com is more favorable than Mobileye Global.

Profitability

This table compares CarParts.com and Mobileye Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarParts.com -9.25% -67.30% -25.32% Mobileye Global -17.34% 0.68% 0.66%

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories. The company sells its products to individual customers through its flagship website www.carparts.com and app; online marketplaces, including third-party auction sites and shopping portals; and auto parts wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. and changed its name to CarParts.com, Inc. in July 2020. CarParts.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc. develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management. The company also provides Mobileye Chauffeur, a first-generation solution for eyes-off/hands-off driving with a human driver still in the driver’s seat; Mobileye Drive, a self-driving system comprising of radar and lidar subsystems, as well as collision avoidance systems, including Mobileye 8 Connect for light and medium-duty vehicles, and Mobileye Shield+ for large vehicles. It serves original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Mobileye Global Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intel Overseas Funding Corporation.

