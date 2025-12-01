Reviewing ADT (NYSE:ADT) & Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU)

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) and Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ADT has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ADT and Cycurion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

ADT presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given ADT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ADT is more favorable than Cycurion.

This table compares ADT and Cycurion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT 12.52% 18.96% 4.38% Cycurion -112.73% -186.09% -62.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Cycurion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of ADT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Cycurion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ADT and Cycurion”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $4.90 billion 1.38 $501.05 million $0.69 11.93 Cycurion $17.77 million 0.67 $1.23 million ($23.52) -0.15

ADT has higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ADT beats Cycurion on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems. It primarily offers security designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal medical emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls. The company also provides automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, smart phone application, or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems; record and view real-time video; and creates customized and automated schedules for connected devices; programs systems to react to defined events; integrates system with third-party connected devices, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, appliances, and garage doors, as well as offers monitoring and maintenance services. In addition, the company offers energy storage solutions, energy efficiency upgrades, and roofing services. It offers its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT+, and ADT Commercial brand names. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cycurion

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

