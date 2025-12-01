Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Trading Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,065 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 12,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 10.13%.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.

