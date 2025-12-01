Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.39 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 142,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 106,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Down 17.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$125.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.65.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease.

