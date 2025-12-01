Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.4430. 553,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,270,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Borr Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Borr Drilling in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. SEB Equity Research set a $2.40 price objective on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (up previously from $3.25) on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $823.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 7.06%.The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

