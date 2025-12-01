Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.3850. Approximately 120,396 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,105,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $860.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.02 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernd Brust acquired 216,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $702,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 466,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,005.75. This trade represents a 86.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 466,771 shares of company stock worth $1,511,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 8.0% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 12,521,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after acquiring an additional 930,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 315.0% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 3,656,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 319,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

